On October 22, SEVENTEEN held a global press conference for the release of their ninth mini album “Attacca.”. “Attacca” comes just four months after the release of the EP “Your Choice” in June. S.Coups said, “We’ve come back with our ninth mini album after four months but we’re happy to be able to show our fans good music in such a short amount of time. Our last album also received more love than we’d expected, so we were happy while preparing for this one.”

