Animal-Friendly Fashion Collections

A Brock Collection bridal debut feels long overdue. Loved by fashion editors and celebrities alike (famous fans include Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, and Jessica Alba to name a few), the brand embodies timeless romance. Signature design codes like graceful silhouettes, delicate details, and Gilded Age glamour run through each collection with an expert touch—thanks to co-founders Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock—and no one does puffed sleeves and dreamy florals like Brock Collection. So, when the California-based line announced its first foray into bridal with Over The Moon, the preferred wedding style source for in-the-know brides, it promised to be a match made in fashion heaven.
Comments / 0