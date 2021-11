The PS5 was quite the leap forward in graphical capabilities. Ray tracing, in particular, has been quite the game-changer and one of the true killer features of next-gen games, with lighting and reflections looking as accurate to the real world as we have ever gotten within the medium. PS5's new NVME solid-state drive makes the PS5 worth it, at least on a hardware level. Is the PS5 worth it? Not yet, there hasn't been a universally loved original game yet, and the PS4 still has plenty to offer if you don't worry about graphics too much.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO