Hamden police seek suspect in shots fired into car case

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hamden Police are investigating shots fired into an occupied car that was stopped on Dixwell Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say that around noon a suspect shot into an occupied car in the area of Concord Street near Dixwell Avenue.

The suspect, who was on foot, was described as a thin black male in their late teens to early twenties, with short braided hair and wearing a black sweat suit.

Both the shooter on foot and the vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.

Detectives recovered ballistic evidence and are investigating if there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect on foot and the stopped vehicle.

A 35-year-old male victim later arrived by car at St Raphael’s Hospital with a non-life threatening, shooting injury related to this investigation.

This shooting remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4052.