Snoop Dogg has revealed that he apologised to Eminem after they became embroiled in a feud in 2020. Reports of a disagreement came after Snoop said in an interview in July 2020 that he didn’t think Eminem was “one of the top 10 rappers ever”, and that the rapper’s success was largely due to Dr Dre.In response, Eminem referenced Snoop’s comments on the track “Zeus”, which was released in December 2020.“As far as squashing beef I‘m used to people knocking me / But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be last thing I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO