The Georgetown University Law Center was one of six top law schools to report a three-point increase in median test scores for the class of 2024. The Law Center Class of 2024 brought an “unprecedented” three-point increase to the school’s median Law School Admission Test (LSAT) scores. The school received 14,052 applicants to the Class of 2024, a 41% increase from 2020 and more applications than any U.S. law school in history. The median score for the class of 2024 was 171, an increase from the median score of 168 seen in the past several years, according to Andrew Cornblatt, dean of admissions at Georgetown Law.

