CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police evacuate 3 buildings on Capitol Hill after HHS bomb threat

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 27 (UPI) — Police temporarily evacuated three buildings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday after the Department of Health and Human Services received a bomb threat. The HHS said in...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
everettpost.com

Everett Police Investigating A Bank Robbery & Bomb Threat

Everett police investigating a bank robbery at the Key Bank located at 112th St SE and Bothell- Everett Hwy. The robbery occurred just after 5 p.m. this evening (Friday, Oct. 22). According to KOMO News, the suspect mentioned a bomb and then fled. At this time, police have not yet released information on the suspect or vehicle. The bomb squad has been called to the bank. Aaron Snell, Everett Police’s Public Information Officer has passed along that all traffic on 19th street is currently closed and it is unknown at this time how much money was taken.
EVERETT, WA
WTOP

Health and Human Services headquarters in DC evacuated after bomb threat

The headquarters for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was evacuated Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution” after a bomb threat. The building, located at 200 Independence Avenue SW near the Capitol, was evacuated as authorities investigated. “This morning there was a bomb threat received at...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
capitolhillseattle.com

Police: Victim slashed in Capitol Hill Station knife attack after warning man to stay off tracks

A man was slashed across the face after warning his assailant to stay off the tracks in a late Sunday afternoon knife attack inside Capitol Hill Station, police say. According to SPD’s report, a brief on the incident, and East Precinct scanner reports, the 27-year-old suffered a deep knife cut to his face and was driven to a nearby hospital where the injury required several stitches.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Capitol Hill#Capitol Police#Bomb Threat#Wusa Tv
Olympian

Recent bomb threat was delivered via email, Olympia police say

A recent bomb threat that targeted a state office building was delivered via email, according to Olympia police. Police announced the update ina its weekly newsletter about area crimes. The bomb threat was made Oct. 18. “The bomb threat reported earlier in the week was from a spam email out...
OLYMPIA, WA
News 12

Stewart airport cleared after bomb threat investigation

State Police descended on Stewart International Airport Friday morning after a bomb threat was called in. State police say a bomb threat they received was unfounded. A police spokesman says a person called 911 just after 10 a.m. to report the threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
q957.com

UPDATE: No devices found at SDSM&T after Friday bomb threat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — After a night of meticulous searching through all facilities of the South Dakota School of Mines campus, law enforcement located no suspicious items related to the bomb threat made to the university. The campus has been cleared and left to university administration to allow students...
RAPID CITY, SD
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat at Stewart Airport Unfounded, State Police Say

This story has been updated.State police say a bomb threat called into New York Stewart International Airport was unfounded.State Police Spokesman Steven Nevel said a person called 911 at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to report a bomb threat at the airport in Orange County located in New Windsor.State p…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Las Vegas Sun

Police: Homeless man upset with hospital care made bomb threats

A homeless man upset about his car being repossessed and about how he was treated at a Las Vegas hospital made a pair of bomb threats last week and was arrested Sunday, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Glendon Griebel, 57, was arrested and booked at the Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kisswtlz.com

Capitol Hill Democrats feel the pressure after off-year GOP wins

Democrats returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday with a new sense of urgency to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and focus on President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda after Republicans received strong support in the off-year election. Lawmakers argued they need to prove they can deliver for their constituents amid fear the election results Tuesday foreshadows real trouble for Democrats seeking to maintain their majority in next year’s midterms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MassLive.com

Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield evacuated over suspected bomb threat

The Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was made. “Earlier this morning a bomb threat was received by telephone at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield,” said Jennifer Donahue, a trial court spokesperson. “Court officials made the decision to evacuate the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, as well as the Housing Court building. Court officials contacted Massachusetts State Police. State police are on site and a search of the buildings is taking place.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bomb threat forces evacuation at Garfield High School

SEATTLE — Students were evacuated at Garfield High School just after noon on Thursday after reports of a bomb threat. Seattle police swept the gymnasium first, allowing students that waited inside for buses to leave. Classes have been dismissed for the day. Seattle police are continuing to sweep the entire...
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy