Roaches cause closure at Maza Mediterranean on Dirty Dining

When roaches are seeking solace in sanitizer buckets and soap dispensers, you know the restaurant is dirty.

That was the case at Maza Mediterranean and Turkish Halal Grill on Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

It was shut down on Oct. 14 for operating amid a multi-generational cockroach infestation and gross, unsanitary conditions.

Roaches ran rampant through the main cook line area.

Inspectors saw live bugs inside the hand sink cold water handle, in the soap dispenser, on the wall and behind the ice scoop holder.

There was also an excessive number of dead roaches throughout the facility—inside the sanitizer bucket, and behind the ice machine and hot water tank.

Old food and grease build-up on equipment created an inviting environment for the bugs.

Other violations included an employee using his cell phone, then handling food without washing his hands.

Raw eggs were stored above cooked vegetables and sliced tomatoes, and raw beef was above ready-to-eat sauce.

Scoop and spoon handles were touching ready-to-eat food.

Soda machine nozzles were dirty and excessively moldy.

And cutting boards were not being properly cleaned and sanitized.

Owner Kamil Gorgulu said, “In our current situation with not enough staff, like other places, we have been suffering. It’s harder to keep up but we’re doing our best and will be more careful in the future.”

Maza was reinspected on Oct. 26 and received a three-demerit “A” grade.

********************

El Yaquesito, a food trailer on Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, was shut down on Oct. 14 after getting 46 demerits and three imminent health hazards: gross, unsanitary conditions, leaking sewage and inadequate handwashing facilities for employees.

They were storing supplies and food, including an open bag of onions, on the filthy floor of a passenger van and in the back of a box truck.

A food handler was seen adjusting his mask multiple times while preparing food. He also kept touching food equipment and his clothes without changing gloves or washing his hands.

The greasy, soiled ground beneath the waste tank indicated a spill or active dumping of wastewater.

A pan of beef and containers of cooked beans, octopus and consommé were all at unsafe temperatures.

A Styrofoam cup used as a scoop was sitting inside ready to eat consommé.

In-use cutting boards were stained with old food.

The person in charge was not knowledgeable in basic food safety, and the toilet wouldn’t flush at the only restroom approved for employee use, located at Amigo Tires.

We left a message requesting comment from Owner Francisco Ayala but our call was not returned.

