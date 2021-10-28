CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock works for DEI at Enterprise Holdings and gives back

By Errin Braddock
St. Louis American
 8 days ago

Errin Braddock is a vice president and the chief diversity officer for Enterprise Holdings, Inc. In this...

www.stlamerican.com

bizjournals

STLCC to establish Sisters in Tech program with a grant from Enterprise Holdings Foundation

A grant received from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation will help St. Louis Community College address the gender gap in the local information technology sector. The $350,000 grant from EHF to the STLCC Foundation will establish a Sisters in Tech cohort through the STLCC Tech Academy, allowing the college to expand its outreach and provide greater access to IT training for women who are changing careers, underemployed or unemployed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

BKD’s Cummings recognized for national CPA award

Brittany Cummings, tax director at BKD CPAs & Advisors in the St. Louis office, has been recognized as a recipient of a 2021 40 Under 40 Black CPA Award. The 40 Under 40 Black CPA Award recognizes high-achieving Black CPAs influencing the profession, breaking barriers, and making an impact in the community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ELON University

Elon parent Sheryl Battles to give presentation on future of DEI in workplace

As employers look to cultivate more inclusive cultures, the Student Professional Development Center (SPDC) will host a discussion on the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in LaRose Digital Theater at 4:15 p.m. Sheryl Battles, vice president of global diversity, inclusion and...
ELON, NC
dataversity.net

The Reskilling Revolution: Enterprise and Education Must Work Hand in Hand

We are on the brink of a “reskilling revolution,” according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). The new jobs emerging in the global economy will require a different set of skills, more in tune with the digital era. As a result, the demand for workers with specialist data education and skills, like data scientists and data engineers, has more than tripled since 2013.
EDUCATION
Daily Local News

Employees give back to area organizations

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS holds company-wide Community Service Weeks each year so that sales associates and employees can spend time at more than 100 local nonprofits helping to paint, repair, stock food banks, and cook meals to help the less fortunate in their communities. This year, the sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach’s Harleysville office volunteered with Emmanuel Lutheran and held an office collection drive to benefit Cradles to Crayons.
CHARITIES
St. Louis American

NAAIA helps to ensure Urban League goals are fulfilled

The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) – St. Louis Chapter recently made “the first of many donations that we will make to the Urban League because we believe in their mission of helping over 100,000 African Americans and others in the St. Louis region to obtain economic equality,” said Tina Anderson, NAAIA president.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
williamsbu.edu

First National Bank of LAWCO Gives to Williams Works

Williams Baptist University received a $7,500 gift from First National Bank of Lawrence County Tuesday in support of the Williams Works program. The check was presented to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman by Chad Chester, a senior vice president and loan office for the bank. Students in the Williams Works...
COLLEGES
bizjournals

Why remote work could be vital to your DEI efforts

Dallas Baptist University, Graduate School of Business Company. Black employees are reporting higher satisfaction with their jobs and experts say the rise of remote work and flexible workplaces is one of the factors. Over the last year, Black employees have seen the biggest increase in various job satisfaction scores, according...
JOBS
CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
St. Louis American

Fowler named board chair for Cortex

The Cortex Innovation Community's board recently elected June McAllister Fowler, senior vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs for BJC HealthCare, to be its board chair, serving on a term through December 2022. Fowler is the first African-American chair and the first female chair in the district's history. Prior to joining BJC, Fowler was senior director of communications and community affairs for Mallinckrodt. She began her career as an urban planner with St. Louis County government, ultimately serving as director of the Department of Planning. Fowler also serves as board chair for KIPP St. Louis, and serves on the boards of Citizens for Modern Transit, St. Louis Lambert International Airport and The Muny.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

‘Decade Of Growth Lost’: Study Shows Financial, Social Impacts On Arts, Culture, Scientific Nonprofit Organizations During Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4)– The pandemic had a devastating impact on the nonprofit cultural sector in the Denver metro area. A new study by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) shows that coronavirus has reversed a decade of growth in the seven-county region. (credit: Getty Images) Data from the nearly 300 arts, culture and scientific organizations funded by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) in the seven-county region, including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson, was self-reported. “Arts, culture and scientific organizations are the backbone of a vibrant, resilient and inclusive society. CBCA’s 2021 Economic Activity Study of Metro Denver...
DENVER, CO
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
St. Louis American

Disinvestment decimated northern St. Louis County and city. This group plans a reversal

For Stefani Weeden-Smith, a just-announced push to boost employment and spending in a low-income stretch of northern St. Louis County and city is personal. “I'm a native St. Louisan, Weeden-Smith, the newly minted director of the recently formed St. Louis Anchor Action Network, said. “I grew up in Ferguson, Missouri. So, it's a very personal story for me to be able to come full circle and to be able to give back to this community.”
FERGUSON, MO
Daily Press

Newport News shipyard’s income up 11%, but parent Huntington Ingalls’ overall profits slip on accounting issue

Coming into the home stretch of refueling the carrier USS George Washington and Block IV Virginia class submarines, Newport News Shipbuilding’s workers are farther along than planned, giving the shipyard an operating income boost. Meanwhile, a sharp uptick in employee vaccinations over the past month means 75% of workers have had shots, said Mike Petters, president and chief executive officer ...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

