Concord, CA

Jefferson Award: Concord Minister Creates A 'Love Revolution' Among Homeless

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Concord man is spending his retirement years...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

CBS San Francisco

Dream Inspires Concord Man To Take Food, Clothing and Scripture To Homeless Campsites

CONCORD (KPIX) — A Concord man is devoting his retirement to creating what he calls a Love Revolution among the homeless in his community. Jack Fliehmann rises at 2:30 a.m. to make breakfast and lunch for about 50 homeless people around Concord. He loads bags of sandwiches, snacks, and supplies for his daily route to more than two dozen campsites. At Willow Pass Park, Fliehmann delivers to Bob Kraft in his tent and asks if he needs anything else to survive the cold evenings. “You need any extra warmth for tomorrow?” Fliehmann asked. Oh no, just in the morning,” Kraft responded. Fliehmann also fully-charges a battery...
CONCORD, CA
cbslocal.com

Jefferson Award Winner’s Nonprofit Helps Underrepresented Communities Share Their Stories

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – After studying TV broadcasting, this week’s Jefferson Award Winner took a different path, teaching storytelling to empower people in underrepresented communities. Arabella DeLucco gives free classes so minority, neurodiverse, and formerly incarcerated people can tell their own stories. “It’s really difficult sometimes to get heard,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
