Jefferson Award: Concord Minister Creates A 'Love Revolution' Among Homeless

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned a family from northwest Wisconsin is among the American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti. The family of four is from the area near Ladysmith, Wisconsin. They were on a mission trip to help children at an orphanage in Haiti. WCCO has been asked not to identify them because it could put them in even more danger than they already are in. MORE: Amid Missionary Hostage Crisis, Minnesotan From Port-Au-Prince Wishes ‘Haiti Would Get The Help They Need’ In a town of 3,000 people, news of a local family’s plight some 2,000 miles away is top of mind. At Ladysmith...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO