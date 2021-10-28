County board asks: Does NYC need so much Delaware land?

Vicky Klukkert | The Daily Star Jessica Vecchione, left, Jen Cutting and Amber Gray talk about the new DELcovery website and Facebook page to help people in recovery during the Delaware County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday, Oct. 27, in Delhi, where it listened to reports, passed a resolution opposing a New York City land acquisition program and set two public hearings for Nov. 10.

The board passed resolution No. 162 to request a moratorium on new purchase contracts and New York City Department of Environmental Protection conservation easements in Delaware County, pending a comprehensive study as to whether land acquisition actually benefits water quality.

The resolution outlines the history of the 1997 Memorandum of Agreement between New York City and the counties in its watershed and subsequent land acquisition programs. The resolution said when the deal was passed in 1997, New York City owned about 11% of the watershed lands in Delaware County, but by 2020, that had increased to 28.4% of the lands.

The towns within the watershed are Roxbury, Middletown, Andes, Hamden, Delhi, Walton, Tompkins, Stamford, Kortright, Colchester, Bovina, Meredith, and small portions of Franklin, Sidney, Masonville, Harpersfield and Deposit.

The county also had issue with the DEP's proposed steam buffer acquisition program and the state Department of Environmental Conservation's pending approval to expand it out of Schoharie County.

One of the major qualms the county has with the proposed buffer expansion is that utilities are prohibited from traversing city-owned land. The board wants the DEC, Catskill Center and DEP to identify and evaluate the potential negative effects of buffer expansion on municipal and private functions, such utility upgrades, renewable energy projects, flood mitigation projects, road and bridge maintenance and upgrades and installation or expansion of communication towers.

The board also said the SAP expansion warrants another environmental review by the DEC because it is 10 years old.

Gladstone thanked the planning department for the resolution and also for exempting the Watershed Agricultural Council's agricultural easements from the resolution.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Delaware County Executive Director Jeanne M. Darling, 4-H Resource Educator Emily Roach and 4-H Camp Shankitunk Director Corrine Tompkins presented a video of the agriculture agency's accomplishments during the previous year. Tompkins said the camp had a successful season for 500 overnight campers and 170 day campers during its six-week season.

“It was successful,” Tompkins said. “There was no COVID-19 outbreak in campers or staff.”

She outlined the new 4-H Camp Shankitunk Fund to help the camp finance capital projects. She said the first project is fixing the bathhouse. She said the facility needs a new roof, windows and they will install a gender-neutral bathroom, which will help during the camp season and when the camp is rented for other events by outside groups.

The board was treated with milk from Clark Farms in Delhi and ice cream made by the Polar Bear in Franklin during the meeting, showcasing two successful farm businesses in Delaware County, Darling said.

The board also heard from Jessica Vecchione, Amber Gray and Jen Cutting about the new website DELcovery, which lists resources for people in recovery.

“The website is user friendly,” Gray said. “Each map has a resource list and can be printed.”

The website connects people with services, such as housing, food banks, health insurance and providers, local law enforcement agencies, outdoor activities and much more, Gray said.

Cutting, who has been in recovery for 12 years, hosts videos on the site and talks to area places that offer services to people in recovery, she said.

Vecchione said they have funding to produce videos and continue updating the website for six months and the personnel at the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County are seeking funding.

Cutting said she would like to see the creation of an app, so people can download it to their phone. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone said he was in favor of funding the app.

The board also set two public hearings for Nov. 10. The first public hearing is for the inclusion of agriculturally viable land into certified agricultural districts. The two districts to be discussed is Agricultural District No. 2 in the town of Delhi and Agricultural District No. 12 in the town of Sidney. The public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 10.

The second public hearing is to increase the 2022 salaries for the following individuals: Stephen Hood, director of emergency services; Joseph deMauro, director of information technology; Susan McIntyre, commissioner of public works; Judith Garrison, election commissioner; Amanda Walsh, public health director; Sherri Falcone, director of real property tax service II; Sylvia Armanno, commissioner of social services; Linda Pinner, personnel officer; Charles Piper, director of the Veterans Service Agency; Shelly Johnson-Bennett, county planning director; Terri Whitney, director of Office of the Aging; Joseph Ermeti, public defender.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.