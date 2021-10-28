CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bob Dunning: They know how to make a guy feel special

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was growing up, it used to be fun to try to figure out what certain initials meant. Sometimes, I thought, adults would use initials because they didn’t want the kids to know what they were actually talking about. It was a long time before I realized that...

www.davisenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davis Enterprise

Bob Dunning: Let the good times roll

Last Friday night was about as beautiful an evening as you’re going to get in mid-October. My sweetheart and I couldn’t have imagined how eventful the late night would become as we headed for bed just before midnight. It was homecoming weekend at Davis High School and our beloved Blue...
DAVIS, CA
Davis Enterprise

Bob Dunning: It’s the best of the best

There are all sorts of folks putting out “best” lists for everything from “best chocolate chip cookie” to “best pizza” to “best place to retire” to “best party school” to “best college for the money.”. Some are just for fun and some are trying to convince you to buy something.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Davis Enterprise

Bob Dunning: Finding somewhere to get it done

… In the week following the CDC’s approval of a Moderna booster shot for folks like me, I searched near and far for someone to stick a needle in my arm. My “provider” admitted it didn’t even have the vaccine, but offered to put me on a “waiting list.” I declined. Other nearby options were full up with appointments through Christmas. I didn’t ask which Christmas.
DIXON, CA
Davis Enterprise

Bob Dunning: Dr. Bob returns with timely Halloween advice

* Editor’s note: Due to overwhelming reader response and personal requests from all five members of the Davis City Council, The Enterprise has again called on the services of Dr. Bob, a board-certified psychiatrist with a Halloween-specific practice in West Davis. While much of Dr. Bob’s timeless advice to Davis...
DAVIS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Mother Jones
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks Remembers Peter Scolari: “We Were Molecularly Connected”

Tom Hanks spoke to the molecular connection he had with Bosom Buddies co-star and longtime friend Peter Scolari while remembering the late actor, who died Oct. 22 from cancer. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, Hanks — who was there to promote his new movie, Apple’s Finch — shared several anecdotes about his time working on the ABC sitcom with Scolari for two seasons between 1980 and 1982. In addition to showing photos and clips from their time together, Hanks spoke to the chemistry and fun the two had on set, adding, “I’ll miss him every day.” “He and...
CELEBRITIES
bookriot.com

How Graphic Narratives Make My Illness Feel Seen

As a writer, I am instinctively drawn to using language as my descriptive tool of choice. I have an arsenal of tricks to use: metaphors, similes, analogies, references, the objective correlative, and more. With the robust English language at my fingers, it would seem that nothing could be indescribable as there are words for everything.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The San Francisco Giants#Calvary Presbyterian
Scientist

Book Excerpt from Feeling & Knowing

In the beginning was not the word; that much is clear. Not that the universe of the living was ever simple, quite the contrary. It was complex from its inception, four billion years ago. Life sailed forth without words or thoughts, without feelings or reasons, devoid of minds or consciousness. And yet living organisms sensed others like them and sensed their environments. By sensing I mean the detection of a “presence”—of another whole organism, of a molecule located on the surface of another organism or of a molecule secreted by another organism. Sensing is not perceiving, and it is not constructing a “pattern” based on something else to create a “representation” of that something else and produce an “image” in mind. On the other hand, sensing is the most elementary variety of cognition.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Davis Enterprise

Poetry Night returns Nov. 4

Poetry Night returns to The John Natsoulas Gallery at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, with a reading by Miles Miniaci at 521 First St. in Davis, with an open mic to follow. Miniaci is a poet, author, actor and musician. He earned his BA from San Francisco State University and his MFA from the University of Southern California. His most recent book is the poetry collection “Maps and Legends,” published by Polymer Grove Press. Additionally, his poetry and fiction have appeared in The American River Literary Review, Catchphrase Collection, and Harpoon, among others, and he has been a featured reader at such venues as Luna’s, H. Q. Center for the Arts, The Black Box in San Francisco, and M Bar in Los Angeles.
DAVIS, CA
Davis Enterprise

Test your knowledge

1. Anagram. Who is sometimes called the unacknowledged co-author of the first science fiction novel? Hint: His name is an anagram of the phrase LECHERY YELPS. 2. Hallows. When people remember “hallows” on Halloween, what do they remember?. 3. Religious Groups. Early North American opposition to Halloween came from what...
HALLOWEEN
Davis Enterprise

DMTC steams ahead with ‘Titanic’

On 10 April 1912 the fateful ocean passage of the RMS Titanic began in Southampton, England. Titanic was the biggest ship ever built; it was declared to be unsinkable. But on 15 April 1912, not long after hitting an iceberg, the Titanic sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic.
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Tom Hanks Gets Emotional Remembering Late Peter Scolari: 'We Were Molecularly Connected'

Tom Hanks is reflecting on his friendship with Peter Scolari. The Finch actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, at one point opening up about his friendship with the late Scolari, whom he costarred with in the beloved sitcom Bosom Buddies, which ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982 on NBC. In it, they played two single men who disguised themselves as women to obtain housing at a women-only building, the only apartment they could afford.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy