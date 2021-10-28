Bob Dunning: They know how to make a guy feel special

Poetry Night returns to The John Natsoulas Gallery at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, with a reading by Miles Miniaci at 521 First St. in Davis, with an open mic to follow. Miniaci is a poet, author, actor and musician. He earned his BA from San Francisco State University and his MFA from the University of Southern California. His most recent book is the poetry collection “Maps and Legends,” published by Polymer Grove Press. Additionally, his poetry and fiction have appeared in The American River Literary Review, Catchphrase Collection, and Harpoon, among others, and he has been a featured reader at such venues as Luna’s, H. Q. Center for the Arts, The Black Box in San Francisco, and M Bar in Los Angeles.
