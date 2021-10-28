Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed in "Freeze"

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Freeze", the third episode of Batwoman's third season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to feature a new character taking on the gimmick of Mr. Freeze, after his cold gun is among the Batman villain trophies that were unleashed on Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Mr. Freeze was previously alluded to in the Arrowverse leading up to the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover, which ultimately showed Victor Fries' wife, Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), among the escapees in Arkham Asylum. It remains to be seen if any of this storyline will be acknowledged in "Freeze", or will just decide to focus on a new character taking on the mantle. Mainly, the photos showcase the new family dynamic between Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her birth family, Jada Jet (Robin Givens) and Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan). With the confirmation that Jada is Ryan's birth mother, it's safe to assume that that rapport will be taken into some interesting territory.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO