EU pledges ‘faithful’ application of global bank capital rules from 2025

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday, raising concerns about a deepening crisis at the firm as it struggles with more than $10 billion in debt while the country's property sector comes under intense pressure. The announcement came as a liquidity crunch at one of the nation's biggest property developers, China Evergrande, throws a spotlight on the real estate industry after a state crackdown that has rattled investors and fuelled fears of a wider economic fallout. In a brief notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the group said the suspension was "pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information". It follows missed payments on wealth management products guaranteed by Kaisa, as reports said the company admitted to "unprecedented pressure on its liquidity" while pledging to work out a repayment plan.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO