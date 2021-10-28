CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esports talent in S.Korea gets boost from big business, easing of gaming ban

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean teenager Yoon Ki-chan gets just three hours of sleep a day but spends more than three times that playing online games – with the blessing of his parents and teachers – as he dreams of becoming a top pro League of Legends player. Yoon...

