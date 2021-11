Squid Game has set the world on fire. Since its launch in mid-September, the show has become the most watched show on Netflix by a wide margin, and internal Netflix documents estimate that the show will bring in nearly $900 million of revenue (or roughly 23 Squid Games’ worth of prize money). In fact, the show has been so popular that it has even led to the creation of real-life squid games around the world. Given that the squid game is, in essence, a voluntary Hunger Games-style murderfest, you might think that the games would be illegal. And you would be right. But the legal complexities of the squid games are more interesting than one might think.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO