Six performances added to 2021 Honeywell Arts & Entertainment lineup

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced that it will be bring music legends to the Eagles Theatre and the Honeywell Center in the final months of 2021.

Schedule:

RAIN: A Beatles Tribute – Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

The timeless music of the Beatles – and particularly from the beloved album Abbey Road – will take you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Welcomed by 105.9 The Bash. Sponsored by Timbercrest Senior Living.

Most seats are $38 and $54. Limited premium seating $79.

Mark Lowry – Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

Mark Lowry is beloved by fans of gospel music. He started making music at age 11 and now, more than four decades later, his legacy is forever sealed as an entertaining communicator who can make audiences laugh, cry, and think. Sponsored by Josiah White’s.

Most seats are $19 and $29. Limited premium seating $45.

Geoff Tate (Formerly of Queensrÿche) – Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Theatre

Geoff Tate will embark on a nation-wide tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Queensrÿche’s albums “Empire” and “Rage for Order.” The former lead singer of the legendary group will perform both albums in their entirety. Special guest Kurt Deimer. Welcomed by 101.9 Rocks.

Most seats are $25, $39 and $69 Limited premium seating $99.

Ronnie Milsap – Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

Ronnie Milsap has been awarded six Grammys and a dozen CMA Awards, including four turns as Male Vocalist of the Year. His success in the country arena spilled over into the pop world thanks to the hits “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World” and “Any Day Now,” along with country classics “Let My Love Be Your Pillow” and “What a Difference You’ve Made in My Life.”

Most seats are $34 and $45. Limited premium seating $100.

Three Dog Night – Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

Legendary music icons Three Dog Night, led by original member Danny Hutton, bring more than five decades of memories featuring songs which sold more records and concert tickets than any other band from 1969 to 1974. Their hits include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” “Easy to be Hard” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song.” Welcomed by 105.9 The Bash. Sponsored by Lundquist Appraisals & Real Estate.

Most seats are $39 and $49. Limited premium seating $100.

38 Special – Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

Legendary Southern rock band 38 Special, which still features founding member Don Barnes, produced hits including “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into The Night,” “Caught Up In You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Second Chance” and more. Welcomed by 101.9 Rocks. Sponsored by Rayco Home Services.

Tickets are $35, $49, $79 and $115.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 260-563-1102 or online at www.honeywellarts.org .

