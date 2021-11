Ariane Grande gave fans an unprecedented look inside her stunning home when she married Dalton Gomez back in May 2021. The thank u, next hitmaker tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Montecito mansion, known as The Porter House, which was originally built in the UK. How did it make the journey across the world you may ask? According to Dirt, it started as two separate barns built in England in the 1700s, which were dismantled and carefully shipped to California before being rebuilt as a single property, connected by a solarium.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO