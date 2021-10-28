Devon Givens 10-27-21

As the wife of Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union got to see a lot of the inner-workings of the NBA, as well as some of the rivalries that went on. When LeBron James and Chris Bosh teamed up with Wade in Miami, the Heat were known as the Big 3, and their most obvious rivals were the Boston Celtics who had Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo. For years, there has been a lot of trash talk between these parties, especially as it pertains to Kevin Garnett, who still hasn't forgiven Allen for joining the Heat.
