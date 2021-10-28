Devon Givens 10-27-21

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Gabrielle Union Takes Shots At Kevin Garnett And The Celtics

As the wife of Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union got to see a lot of the inner-workings of the NBA, as well as some of the rivalries that went on. When LeBron James and Chris Bosh teamed up with Wade in Miami, the Heat were known as the Big 3, and their most obvious rivals were the Boston Celtics who had Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo. For years, there has been a lot of trash talk between these parties, especially as it pertains to Kevin Garnett, who still hasn't forgiven Allen for joining the Heat.
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says People Who Talk About The GOAT Debate Didn’t See Wilt Chamberlain And Bill Russell Play: “It Affects Me In That It Makes Me See That People Don’t Have A Good Perspective.”

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are often credited with changing the NBA forever. The two historic players were part of the league during its early years and became defining stars for the NBA during the time they played in the league. Russell stayed with the Boston Celtics and led the...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
The Big Lead

Ben Simmons Returning to the 76ers Is Quite Funny

Ben Simmons is back, baby! Where has he been for the first few weeks of Philadelphia 76ers training camp? Uh, don't worry about it! Just know that he's back and you found out around the same time the Sixers did. So Ben Simmons is back and the communication has obviously...
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
