Anyone who needs another lesson in the worthless of the Tony Awards as a badge of quality must see the new Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s musical, “Caroline, or Change,” which opened Wednesday at Roundabout’s Studio 54. Back in 2004, “Wicked” and “Avenue Q” were in a fierce battle for the Best Musical Tony, even though the best musical that season was clearly “Caroline, or Change.” It didn’t have a chance with the Tony voters, as reported in “ShowBusiness: The Road to Broadway,” a documentary about the 2003-04 theater season. Journalists and critics interviewed by filmmaker Dori Berinstein considered “Caroline” a downtown show that “didn’t belong on Broadway,” and even more bizarrely, they deemed its lead character, an African-American housekeeper stuck in a Louisiana basement in 1963, as “too static” in her musical journey.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO