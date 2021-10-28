CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

1 shot at Jefferson Twp. business

By Schalischa Petit-De
 8 days ago

JEFFERSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jefferson Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at Vibez Lounge and Grill on W. Third Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said an altercation between two people initially happened inside the business before continuing into the parking lot. That’s when one person pulled out a gun and shot the other person in the leg. The person shot was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the suspect ran from the scene.

The suspect has not been found at this time. If you have any information that could help, you are asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

