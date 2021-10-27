CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip Below 2,300

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of inpatients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals has dropped below 2,300, according to data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health...

