Four South Carolina teenagers are not allowed to return to their high school over a controversial video mocking the death of George Floyd. The video was posted on TikTok and appears to show one student dressed in a police costume placing their knee on the neck of a second student who is lying on the ground. The second student is handcuffed behind their back and begins to shake as the camera pans away.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO