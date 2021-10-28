CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Daily: UK Police Seize Over $2M in Crypto Scam; Miami-Dade County Creates Task Force on Crypto Tax Payments

U.K. police have seized over $2.7 million in cryptocurrency after an investigation officials termed a “sophisticated cyber fraud,” the Lincolnshire Police announced in a press release. Detectives from the Cyber Crime Unit found links to money laundering via crypto, and that led to seizing over 48 bitcoin and other...

BUSINESS
