During a 2019 interview, The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight opened up about why the classic show still resonates with fans years later. Fans know Knight well from his role as middle brother Peter Brady on the classic ’70s TV show. He played the character during all five seasons the show was filmed from 1969 to 1974. Surprisingly, The Brady Bunch wasn’t a critical success while on-air five decades ago. However, the show became a hit after it went off-air, and became a staple of TV viewing while in syndication.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO