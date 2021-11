JPEGMAFIA has been releasing a steady stream of singles and EPs over the past two years since he dropped his last album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs. Then, back in August, with the release of his single “Trust!“, he announced this fall would see the release of his next album. Today it has arrived. It’s titled LP! (much as his recent singles have all had an exclamation point in the title), features 18 new songs, and it’s available to stream now in its entirety via digital platforms.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO