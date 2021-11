Out of all the select few people to have a close relationship with Vince McMahon throughout the years, AEW Commentator Jim Ross’ name is very close to the top. After spending decades as one of the right hand men to Vince McMahon as the Head of Talent Relations and lead commentator for the company during the Attitude Era, Ross spoke on the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast about the do’s and don’ts of working with the WWE’s boss. The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed the rumour that McMahon doesn’t like when people sneeze or cough in front of him and also said he would never try and change Vince’s mind on his pet-peeves.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO