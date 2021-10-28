2. DIY Snow White Costume

Low on cash, high on creativity? Save your money and make your dog’s Halloween costume for a couple of bucks. We’ll tell you what you’ll need and how to do it. I’m not the craftiest person on the planet, but I do dabble in the art. My sewing skills are basic – loose buttons and small rips are all I can handle. After seeing my latest credit card bill, I made the decision to cut back on spending… and that meant no new Halloween costumes for Oscar. The only way he could make a fashion statement on October 31 is if I got creative with my design skills. That’s the inspiration behind this DIY Halloween Costumes for Dogs series!

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO