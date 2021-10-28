CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans Fuels Selena Gomez Dating Rumors in New Video

By Stephanie Downs
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating? That's the question on many fans' minds as of late. Evans indirectly fueled that speculation with one of the recent videos that he posted to his Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. On Tuesday, the Avengers star posted a video of himself playing...

justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Debuts Short New Haircut On TikTok!

Selena Gomez has had another hair transformation!!. The 29-year-old actress, singer and producer showed off her latest look in a new TikTok video promoting an Only Murders In The Building finale watch party. In the video, Selena, wearing a cute Disneyland sweater, told fans to tune in for the event,...
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez has chopped off her hair into a blunt bob

Another day, another celebrity bob – but this one’s a good’un. Selena Gomez has chopped off her long hair into a shoulder-skimming bob. The actress has been rocking super long lengths for a while now – in fact, it was so long, it reached her waist. But in a TikTok to promote the finale of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, the actress showed fans her new look for autumn.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Plunging Red Dress While Promoting ‘Only Murders’ — Photos

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a form-fitting red knit dress while promoting her hit Hulu show, ‘Only Murders In The Building.’. If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Selena Gomez, 29, has been looking fabulous while promoting her hit Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building, and her latest outfit while out in LA just may be our favorite. Selena rocked a plunging red Self-Portrait Ribbed Midi Dress that hugged her petite frame perfectly.
Chris Evans
Jenny Slate
Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber
Selena
Zoe Kravitz reposted a photo of fans dressed as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween

Zoe Kravitz just proved she has an A* sense of humour when she reposted a photo of fans dressed up as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween. ICYMI, rumours have been swirling in celeb land that the Big Little Lies star and Magic Mike actor are an item, after they were spotted together on various occasions – including the 2021 Met Gala, and one particularly adorable moment which saw Zoe riding on the back of Channing's bike. It was very 00s romcom.
Selena Gomez Leaves Her Dad Whistling While Justin Bieber Sitting On A Tree!!

Both the popular singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are trying to make the most out of their time amid lockdown. Only several days ago, fans did receive the news about Selena Gomez that she has been quarantining with her family. The world is suffering through the Coronavirus pandemic, so people have been isolating themselves at their homes. Selena Gomez did reveal that she has her own small studio at home that she has been utilizing it to practice her new songs.
Selena Gomez Stuffing Her YSL Purse Full of Snickers Is a Total Mood

Watch: Selena Gomez Invites Britney Spears to Cook With Her "Any Time" You don't need to wait until Halloween to get your candy fix. Just ask Selena Gomez. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted carrying Snickers bars in her designer handbag as she left a press event in Los Angeles—a super relatable move for those of us always in a snacky mood.
‘Selena + Chef’ Season 3

The most inventive cooking show of the pandemic, Selena + Chef, is back for its third bodacious season. Host Selena Gomez is now blonde, BFF Rachelle is really randy, and the show is officially a modern day food show classic. Once again, Gomez is game for whatever her celebrity chef tutors throw at her, offering herself up as the most idealistic avatar for a home cook possible. Selena + Chef could have been a COVID-era vanity project, but Gomez gives the guest judges room to share their stories and teach her how to cook. In the process, viewers not only can feel more confident about their skill sets, but also commiserate in the inevitable imperfections that hit every home cook. Selena, thank you for your service and please keep doing this show forever.
MassLive.com

HBO Max cooking series starring Selena Gomez returns: How to watch Season 3 right now

“Selena + Chef” Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 28. The original HBO Max series features Selena Gomez in the kitchen, cooking up a variety of dishes (virtually) with chefs from around the world. Gomez invites her friends, family and some special celebrities to help her make the elaborate recipes. Each chef who joins Gomez in her cooking ventures spotlights a charity. The series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofits so far, according to HBO Max.
ComicBook

Chris Evans Shares New Photos of Dodger Taken by Michelle Dockery

Move over, Caturday, this Saturday is all about Dodger the dog! Chris Evans' pup is the Internet's favorite doggo, and nothing brings us more joy than when the Captain America star shares photos of his best pal. In his most recent post, Evans shared two new photos of Dodger that were taken by Michelle Dockery, who is best known for playing Lady Mary on Downton Abbey. Evans and Dockery starred in Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob last year, so it's unclear if these are throwback photos of Dodger from when they were filming or if Evans and Dockery have recently reunited. Either way, Dodger is looking as adorable as ever.
Inside the Magic

Chris Evans’s Buzz Lightyear Movie Gets Debut Date, NEW Sneak Peek

This morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Michael Strahan confirmed that Chris Evans’s upcoming movie, Lightyear, will debut on June 17, 2022. Tim Allen became famous for voicing Buzz Lightyear — Woody’s (Tom Hanks) best friend — throughout the Toy Story saga, which includes four feature-length movies and multiple short films.
Chris Evans Heads To Outer Space In New Teaser Trailer For “Lightyear”

Many know and love Chris Evans as Captain America, but now, the 40-year-old is taking on the role of a different superhero – Buzz Lightyear. Earlier today, Pixar shared the first teaser trailer for their upcoming animated film, Lightyear, which tells the origin story of the iconic action figure. In...
Boston

Chris Evans plays ‘original’ Buzz Lightyear in new movie trailer

Fans were initially confused about how the Sudbury native would be playing "the original Buzz Lightyear." The first teaser trailer for Disney’s upcoming movie “Lightyear” debuted Wednesday, giving the first glimpse of Sudbury native Chris Evans voicing a younger version of the “Toy Story” space ranger. Confused as to how...
Chris Evans Is Voicing Buzz in the New Toy Story Prequel — Here's Why He's Perfect

Buzz Lightyear is getting a bit of a makeover in Disney Pixar's 2022 movie Lightyear. The new animated film, a prequel to the Toy Story franchise, centers on the real astronaut Buzz Lightyear and tells the story that inspired the space-loving action figure we grew to love in the Toy Story movies. Tim Allen has long voiced the toy Buzz. However, along with looking slightly different (aka more real), Lightyear's Buzz Lightyear will also sound slightly different because Allen is out and Chris Evans is in.
