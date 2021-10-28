Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Another double-double in win

Edwards closed with 19 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 victory over the Pelicans. Edwards is off to a roaring start this season and despite struggling on the offensive end Saturday, he atoned for his poor shooting by contributing across the board. He received plenty of hype leading into the season and thus far, it seems justified. The Wolves are now 2-0 on the season and long-suffering fans will be hoping this could be the year they finally take a step in the right direction.
