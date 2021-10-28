CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Another double-double in win

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Plumlee finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block...

www.cbssports.com

fantasypros.com

Mason Plumlee grabs 11 rebounds in loss on Monday

Mason Plumlee totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 FT), grabbed eleven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks in the Hornets' 140-129 loss to the Celtics Monday. Plumlee scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds en route to a double-double during the Hornet's loss to the Celtics on Monday. Plumlee is averaging ten rebounds per game through four games, though his production in other categories is likely capped with so many mouths to feed in Charlotte.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups reveals Blazers’ true problem

Chauncey Billups wasn’t most frustrated by the Cleveland Cavaliers canning 15 threes en route to 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Jarrett Allen’s “monster” 24-point night didn’t draw much ire from the rookie head coach, either. What really left Billups displeased after the Portland Trail Blazers’ loss to the short-handed Cavaliers on Wednesday was his team’s lagging defense at the point of attack.
NBA
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Cody Martin: Nears double-double off bench

Martin logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 123-112 win over the Cavaliers. Martin has come off the bench in each of his first two appearances of the year. However, he's been quite consistent and has logged 10 points in each game. The 26-year-old came within two rebounds of a double-double Friday and appears to have a relatively significant role off the bench for the Hornets.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

When the Los Angeles Lakers step on the floor for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder a notable player won’t be there. Star forward LeBron James isn’t suiting up for the game. According to a report from Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, the team ruled LeBron out for tonight’s game with an abdominal strain.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers Nation Reacts after Anthony Davis almost Suffers Career-Ending Injury in Rockets vs Lakers

Anthony Davis and Injuries are in a rock-solid relationship. Neither one of them can do anything without the other. Davis started this season on a very great note. He has been impressive with the ball both in offense and defense. Even though the Lakers have been walking at a turtle’s pace in this season, Davis has been dropping explosive numbers in each of his games. His presence on the court makes it easier for the Gold and Purple to rotate the ball.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Teases double-double in win

Edwards closed with 19 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 victory over the Pelicans. Edwards is off to a roaring start this season and despite struggling on the offensive end Saturday, he atoned for his poor shooting by contributing across the board. He received plenty of hype leading into the season and thus far, it seems justified. The Wolves are now 2-0 on the season and long-suffering fans will be hoping this could be the year they finally take a step in the right direction.
NBA
Yardbarker

Two standout players in Knicks’ double OT win over Celtics

The New York Knicks emerged victorious in an exciting season opener against the Boston Celtics (final score 138-134). After starting the first half with lackadaisical defense and poor communication, the Knicks bounced back strong in the second half, limiting Boston to 48 points while scoring 62 of their own. Boston’s...
NBA

