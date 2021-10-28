CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Coldplay goes cosmic in new album ‘Music of the Spheres’

Daily Princetonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its colorful cover art and magical orchestral interludes, Coldplay’s ninth studio album “Music of the Spheres” greatly piqued my interest when it was first announced. Between the early announcements of the explosive single “My Universe” featuring K-pop sensation BTS and the album’s use of emojis as song titles, it had...

www.dailyprincetonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentraltrend.com

Music of the Spheres was full of ups and downs, but overall held beautiful music

Coldplay’s name has been floating around for decades, but I had yet to sit down and listen to an album by the band prior to the release of their newest album Music of the Spheres. Similara to the song titles, which were an extravaganza of phrases, singular words, and emojis, the tracks themselves had a blend of familiarity and unknown.
MUSIC
Washington Square News

Listen to this: 8 years since his last album, Stromae returns with new music

If you like danceable pop or brooding rock, this week you’re in for a treat. Snail Mail and Kito delight once again, Julia Michaels surprises and Stromae steps out of the shadows. Read on for more. “Ben Franklin” by Snail Mail. Jack Solomon, Contributing Writer. “Ben Franklin” is the second...
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Coldplay, Imagine Dragons top this week’s streaming music picks

After a week of hyping its new album, “Music of the Spheres,” on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Coldplay falls out for a full-scale livestream performance at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 to open the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The show will be carried via Amazon music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and on Prime Video, and if you miss it a feature-length version of the concert will be streaming starting in early November on Prime Video.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Jacob Collier
101 WIXX

Get a “First Listen” to Ed Sheeran’s new album Thursday on Apple Music

Ed Sheeran‘s new album = (Equals) isn’t coming out until October 29, but on Thursday afternoon, you can get an early listen to the project on Apple Music. Ed and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe are teaming up for a “First Listen” global live stream event starting at 3:30pm ET on Thursday. Ed will play new songs from the album and talk about what went into creating them, as well an answer questions from fans. It’ll be available at Music.Apple.com.
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | SVRCINA Unveils “Cycles” Music Video Ahead of New Album

If you’re not familiar with SVRCINA, prepare to fall in love. Based in Nashville, the singer-songwriter continues to give fans nothing short of high-quality music, with lyrics painting her own vivid imagery inspired by real-life experiences. Signing her first publishing deal at the young age of 13, real name Molly Svrcina has come a long way with now a top 3 Billboard Hot CHR single under her belt and over 80 million streams on Spotify alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Coldplay album has few hits, ultimately disappoints

Seven-time Grammy winning band, Coldplay, released their ninth studio album “Music of the Spheres” on Oct. 15. This 12-track set explores a theme of space and time with a mix of short interludes, upbeat songs and mournful ballads. Although there are a few captivating songs on “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay’s new album was disappointing as a whole. This is due in part to the lack of lyrical substance. With phenomenal back-tracks to accompany songs, many of the lyrics did not live up to their full potential.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Field Guide's single "Yellow" gives sneak peek of reimagined Coldplay album Parachutes

Winnipeg musician Field Guide announces his reimagining of Coldplay's seminal record, Parachutes with soothing track “Yellow,” a minimalistic, acoustic style production underpinned by Field Guide’s emotive vocals layered over vocalist Lizzy McAlpine’s husky lilt. Infused with originality and charm, the track gives us a glimpse of the cozy, intimate vibes that transform the classic Coldplay record into something more comforting and atmospheric.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Electronic Music#Music Of The Spheres
stereoboard.com

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres (Album Review)

On paper, it looks like Coldplay are getting desperate. Their last album, 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’, was a double record that delivered several solid gold pop tunes despite sections of creative drift. But it didn’t really butter the parsnips commercially, and they’ve moved to shore up this oversight by calling in collabs with BTS and Selena Gomez.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Pouya Mixes Mosh Pit Music With Introspective Anthems On New Album "Blood Was Never Thick As Water"

Indie rap icon Pouya is back with his new album Blood Was Never Thick As Water, featuring Denzel Curry and Lu Baby. Known for being one of the most consistent forces in Florida's underground rap scene, Pouya has stuck around for years and on his new album, he's looking back on his time as a nationally-known rapper. BWNTAW is an introspective album, with Pouya addressing sexual assault allegations from a few years ago on the first song and pondering about his legacy on "Dying Slow." In addition to the personal tracks on the eleven-song album, Pouya also brings raw energy to songs like "Wig Split" with Denzel Curry, which is perfect for mosh pits.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Weekender Spotlight Q&A: Singer Davy Knowles talks music, new album

Singer-songwriter Davy Knowles will perform Saturday at Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St., in the space formerly known as C2G Music Hall. The guitarist was born on the Isle of Man, an island between Ireland and England, and is now based in Chicago. His band Back Door Slam had two albums in Billboard's Blues charts after starting in 2007. Knowles last week released his third solo album, “What Happens Next.” The album is described as a departure from his usual take on blues and Americana.
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The top 10 albums out on Oct. 29

We open this week's show with the Philly band The War on Drugs, whose rock songs fill stadiums while still finding room to breathe and sprawl. Its fifth album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, is the follow-up to 2017's A Deeper Understanding, which won a Grammy for Best Rock Album. Chicago's Mick Jenkins makes rap records that draw on not only hip-hop, but also spoken-word and jazz, not to mention a wide-ranging knowledge of history — musical and otherwise. His outstanding new record is called Elephant in the Room. Tori Amos continues her remarkable career on her 16th album, Ocean to Ocean, which mixes the personal, the political and the mystical. Colorado singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret; her stunning new album is American Siren. And Palberta's Lily Konigsberg makes her official solo debut with Lily We Need to Talk Now, a smart and funny record full of sly hooks and wry, sideways humor.
MUSIC
Billboard

Coldplay, Ice Nine Kills Dominate Billboard Rock Album Charts

Coldplay’s newest release starts at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums, while Ice Nine Kills crowns Hard Rock Albums. Debuts take up the No. 1 spots on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts dated Oct. 30, thanks to strong numbers for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres and Ice Nine Kills’ Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Pentatonix's New Album Will Give You Permission to Turn Up the Holiday Music

It's not the holiday season until you hear the sweet sounds of Pentatonix. With Christmas less than two months away, the a cappella group is back with its sixth holiday album, Evergreen, available Friday, Oct. 29. Featuring a cover of Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You," the collection of songs showcases the unforgettable voices of a group that always makes the winter season a bit more harmonious. "We wanted this album to be almost a little more folky and intimate and like almost singer songwriter-y, but still with the big moments," Scott Hoying exclusively shared with E! News. "After the lockdown, we were craving being together and making something and...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Music Of The Month: The Best Albums And Tracks Of October 2021

Check out some of the best music from the past four weeks, as selected by tQ's office staff. As I compiled this month's round-up of the best albums and tracks released over the last four weeks, the emails, from labels and editors alike, beginning to look back over the year as a whole, started to role in – like clockwork.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy