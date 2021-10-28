CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man awarded $10 million in reverse discrimination case, claims fired for being 'white'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article

Lip Disks Matter
8d ago

Beautiful. It's about time companies start getting punished for hiring and promoting based on race instead of qualifications.

31
Artie Fernandez
7d ago

Well so the tide turns , people are getting tired of what's going on .You earn the job for your credits not for the color of you skin .

17
Joseph Otwell
7d ago

Why is it being called reverse discrimination? Just call it what is. Discrimination. Sounds racist to call it anything else.

16
Daily Mail

White male marketing VP at North Carolina hospital wins $10million 'reverse discrimination' payout after he was replaced by two women - one of whom is black - as part of diversity and inclusion program

A white male marketing vice president from a North Carolina has been awarded a $10million 'reverse discrimination' payout from the hospital which fired him and replaced him with two women, one of whom is black. David Duvall sued Novant Health in North Carolina, where he'd worked for five years as...
People

Hospital Exec Who Said He Was Fired for Being a White Man Awarded $10M by Jury: 'Disappointed,' Says Company

A federal jury has awarded a former hospital executive $10 million after he alleged he was fired from his job because he is a white man. David Duvall sued the North Carolina-based hospital system Novant Health, Inc., in 2019 after he said that the company fired him from his role as senior vice president of marketing and communications "without warning and without explanation" because of his race and sex, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
The Independent

Jury awards $10m to executive who claims he was fired because he is white

An executive of a health system has reportedly won $10m (£7.2m) from his former employer, which he claims fired him for being white. Former Novant Health executive David Duvall took the four-state health state system to court in 2019 for firing him, and replacing him with two women.As NBC News and others reported on Thursday, he alleged that he was discriminated against because he was replaced by a Black woman and a white woman in 2018. A federal jury ruled on Tuesday that Mr Duvall had been unfairly terminated based on his race or sex, and in infringement of his...
Woman awarded $2.2 million after firing from health clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman won a $2.2 million judgment against a Sioux City woman’s health clinic that she says fired her because she was injured at work. Jurors found that Siouxland Women’s Health Care fired Susan Bothwell in April 2018 days before she was scheduled to have surgery. Boutwell worked at the clinic for 28 years when she told the clinic she planned to file a workers’ compensation claim. She was told she would not be given a chance to return to work after the surgery and she could file for unemployment. An attorney for the clinic said it would file motions asking that the verdict be set aside, or that a new trial be scheduled.
CBS New York

Plastic Straws Now Available Only Upon Request In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Starting Thursday in New Jersey, plastic straws will only be provided upon request with food orders. It’s part of an effort to reduce plastic pollution statewide. The restriction on single-use plastic straws is a provision of a broader state law enacted last year. It applies to all restaurants, convenience stores and fast-food businesses. A similar law went into effect Monday in New York.
NBC News

N.Y.C. taxi drivers reach deal with city to receive millions more in aid

A new deal between New York City taxi drivers and the city is expected to relieve the pressure on thousands of cab drivers who are struggling to make ends meet. NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah speaks to drivers about their experiences and whether the new agreement gives them hope.Nov. 4, 2021.
NBC News

White House sets Jan. 4 deadline for employer Covid vaccine mandate

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour with Tips & Hacks.
