Russell County, KY

Health Department now offering COVID booster vaccines

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Cumberland District Health Department is now offering COVID-19 Booster doses. To make an appointment in Russell County, view the contact information below. Russell County,...

lakercountry.com

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
