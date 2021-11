SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The first time Danny Muñoz went to jail, he was only 14. He was in and out of the justice system for the next few decades, starting with minor offenses like fighting before moving on to more serious charges as an adult. In 2016, he survived being shot five times. It was a wake-up call. The next year, Muñoz was released from jail for what he decided would be the last time. He hasn’t been back since.

