Rocky Mount, NC

Real-time intelligence system helps Rocky Mount police capture shooting suspect

By Jeff Reeves
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tO9U1_0cesdBsZ00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police said a newly implemented intelligence system was instrumental in helping officers capture a suspect accused of shooting his neighbor.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of Marigold Street, Rocky Mount police said.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at UNC Nash Health Care.

An investigation revealed the victim’s neighbor to the be suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Lewis Jackson.

Jackson fled the area before officers arrived but a search warrant help officers seize a gun, spent shell casings along with other ammunition from inside Jackson’s home.

Rocky Mount police said its new real-time intelligence system, FUSUS, helped officers track down Jackson.

“The men and women of the Rocky Mount Police Department did an extraordinary job during
the investigation, which led to the suspect’s apprehension in this case, along with the assistance
of our newly implemented FUSUS System. New technology combined with exceptional police
work will continue to assist us in reducing crime and creating a safe environment for the citizens
of Rocky Mount,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell.

FUSUS said it extracts and unifies live video, data and sensor feeds from virtually any source.

FUSUS was put in place on Oct. 14, police said.

During Jackso’s arrest, officers located and seized 198 grams of marijuana and an additional firearm from Jackson’s possession.

Jackson was charged with:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
  • Discharging weapon into occupied property inflicting serious injury
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Resisting a public officer
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm in city limits

He received a $305,000 secured bond.

