Sunday night’s Game 5 of the World Series started off great for the Atlanta Braves, who took a four-run lead in the bottom of the first off a grand slam from Austin Riley. But the Houston Astros pulled two runs back in the third off an Alex Bregman double and a Martin Maldonado sacrifice fly, and two more in the third on a Carlos Correa double and a Yuli Gurriel groundout. And while the Braves scored another run in the bottom of the third, the Astros were finally able to take their first lead of the game in the top of the fifth.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO