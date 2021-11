WASHINGTON (AP) -- Lucas Zelarayan scored two goals, Pedro Santos added another and the Columbus Crew beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Columbus (12-13-8) and D.C. United are tied with 44 points, two back of the New York Red Bulls for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Crew have staved off elimination with each of their back-to-back wins while D.C. (13-15-5) has lost four of its last six games and scored just five goals during that span.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO