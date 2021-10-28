CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai police say woman cut rope holding painters 26 floors high

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn’t told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until...

LETS_GO_BRANDON!!!
7d ago

What an evil woman. That's two counts of attempted murder in any reasonable society.

