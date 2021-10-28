CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many are feeling the pinch in the SNAP Program

By Thomas Forester
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs pandemic funding ends and the holiday season just weeks away, thousands of people who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, will soon feel the pinch. That's...

Comments / 363

Lainie Wade
8d ago

My two daughters are grown and working . I however am a 65 year old retired nurse who is on social security and Medicare. I can’t work due to health issues but I’m having trouble with SNAP. I like to have meals. I am on a limited budget and can’t keep buying groceries from my social security.. Rent, utilities, car insurance and other items also need to be paid. I have worked since I was 16 and paid my taxes and now I’m getting penalized! So much for senior citizens!!

pamela leskanic
8d ago

I could name 5 people right now that try to sell their snap benefits monthly. These people don't need most of this it's sold or traded for drugs.

Deborah Spencer Mayle
8d ago

Washington state senate does NOT CARE bout us on low income. I am on disability. it is so hard to stretch 835.00. The senate does NOT CARE they have all money they need

