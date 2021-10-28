CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic backed up on I-20, Winters Freeway after semi catches fire

By Joey Hollingsworth
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 20 and being redirected at part of the Winters Freeway in Abilene after a semi caught fire Wednesday night.

The fire happened between mile markers 284 and 285 on eastbound Interstate 20 Wednesday night, backing up traffic for more than a mile.

Traffic is also being redirected away from the entrance ramp onto I-20 from the Winters Freeway, as that exit heading east is currently blocked off.

Officials at the scene say the fire has been contained.

It is currently unknown how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

