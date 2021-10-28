CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man accused of beating, shooting at driver during suspected road rage incident

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1Po9_0cesb1vI00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a suspect in a road rage incident that happened last month. APD says Richard Saravia was on a motorcycle when he pulled up beside a car near Wyoming and Central and started yelling at the driver, then pulled a gun and threatened to kill him.

Story Continues Below

The driver took off and investigators say Saravia chased after him and shot at his car. When the driver stopped again, Saravia is accused of beating him unconscious before fleeing. Saravia is also licensed as an armed security guard.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Rebecca Farfan
7d ago

Why would you pull over for a gun wielding motorcyclist? Slam on your breaks when he's close or sideswipe him. I would never endanger a motorcyclist otherwise but if he or she is threatening my life well.....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Couple found asleep in car in middle of road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was being monitored by federal investigators awaiting trial but a career criminal, once accused of murder, was caught by Albuquerque Police last month sleeping behind the wheel with a gun in his vehicle. Julian Candelaria was being monitored by the feds awaiting trial prior to arrest in February of 2021 that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two more suspects arrested for Alvarado Square shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two more suspects involved in the shooting of the county’s downtown headquarters. There was a SWAT situation Thursday evening near Comanche and Carlisle where BCSO says those arrests were made. Related coverage Suspect in Alvarado Square shooting released from custody pending trial Prosecutors […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who allegedly shot girlfriend on highway now charged with murder

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants man accused of shooting his girlfriend while she was driving on the interstate is now charged with murder. New Mexico State Police say 23-year-Deandre Mirabal got into an argument with 21-year-old Raquel Morales as she drove west on I-40 last week. Court records state at some point, Mirabal pulled out […]
GRANTS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police seeks information on armed robbery suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for information about a man suspected of several armed robberies. Police say he’s accused of robbing the Subway on St. Michaels Dr. and the Speedway on Sawmill Road in the same night. Police say each time he demanded money while brandishing a gun. If you know […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD renews call for information in 2017 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for leads in a murder of a homeless man four years ago. The body of 52-year-old Lonny Whittle was found near Broadway and Mountain in August of 2017. Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. There is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#Apd#Nmsp#Krqe En Espa Ol#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Trial continues for man accused of murdering UNM baseball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Friends of the University of New Mexico baseball player, Jackson Weller, testified on Thursday during the trial for his accused killer Darian Bashir. Friends told the jury they were out with Weller in 2019 in Nob Hill and found themselves in a fight with several men. They say they had separated Weller and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of murdering neighbor found not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has found an Albuquerque man not guilty for killing his neighbor. Prosecutors say Christopher Tabor shot and killed his neighbor Daniel Salazar in 2019 after a fight over a barking dog. The incident happened near Second Street and Candelaria. The defense claims Tabor acted in self-defense. However, police say evidence […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Homicide investigation: APD responds to second shooting on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in a neighborhood near Pennsylvania and Trumbull on Tuesday afternoon. APD says the shooting happened on the 600 block of Grove Street. They say one person was found dead when police arrived. No other information was provided. This is the second homicide investigation […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of taking $30K worth of equipment from worksite

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former service technician is accused of taking around $30,000 worth of equipment from the Pajarito Tower Repeater in Los Alamos County. Court records state Lloyd Neel Storr took a power supply, radio systems and other items. The emergency management commander learned about the theft after the Atomic City Transit Communication System […]
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bicyclist in critical condition following crash near Wyoming, Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a driver and a bicyclist in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the crash happened in the area of Truchas Dr. and Burlison Dr. APD says the bicyclist was transported to UNM Hospital in critical condition. APD says the […]
WYOMING STATE
KRQE News 13

Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old Albuquerque boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Amber Alert that was issued Wednesday evening for one-year-old Christopher Chavez has been canceled. Police say Christopher has been located and is safe. The Albuquerque Police Department initially said Christopher was abducted from 4515 Sherwood Street NE sometime between 10:30 p.m. on November 2, 2021, and 8:30 a.m. on November 3, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged with shooting somebody in front of a child

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for shooting someone in front of a child. Cibola County deputies say 54-year-old Anthony Tapp Jr. was driving through a neighborhood with another man and his 5-year-old daughter. Deputies say Tapp began arguing with a man walking, they say Tapp got out and shot the man in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

3K+
Followers
880
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy