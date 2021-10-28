CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Rioter Lied About Needing Surgery in Jail, Feds Say, Following Contempt Charge

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
 8 days ago
"The government has repeatedly been unable to sort fact from fiction in reviewing Mr. Worrell's many claims of medical mistreatment," a Wednesday court filing...

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert Harass, Threaten Jail Warden Who Wouldn’t Let Them See Jan. 6 Rioters

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert — both of whom Rolling Stone reported were “intimately” involved in the planning of the Jan. 6 events that turned violent — think the people who carried out that violence have been getting a bad rap. They went down to the D.C. jail to visit some of them on Wednesday but ran into a little trouble when the deputy warden wouldn’t let them parade through the facility without first securing the necessary approval for a tour. Reps. Greene and Gohmert responded by harassing the deputy warden for minutes, telling her they had the right to tour...
abc17news.com

Charges: 3 federal jail workers took drugs, booze to inmates

NEW YORK (AP) — An indictment says two guards and a jail secretary smuggled drugs, booze and cellphones to inmates at the troubled Manhattan federal jail for more than a year. Authorities on Thursday announced the arrests of the employees and eight former Metropolitan Correction Center inmates. The lockup has held notorious criminals over the years, including John Gotti and Bernard Madoff. It was closed recently for extensive renovations. The timing of the alleged crimes spanning October 2019 through last January suggests they were discovered after scrutiny fell on the facility following the suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Collymore defies judge's order to be fingerprinted in court

SEBRING — Prosecutor Richard Castillo asked the court for a fresh set of fingerprints from{/span}{span} Dyshaun Q. Collymore on Tuesday, and Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada quickly agreed to the motion. When Estrada ordered Collymore, who was standing in front of a camera at the jail, to submit fingerprints from...
The Independent

Inspection clears DC jailhouse conditions after Capitol riot defendants complain

US Marshals were called in to inspect a Washington DC jail where defendants arrested in connection with the Capitol riot are awaiting trial. The Associated Press reported that the jail came under scrutiny after a federal judge held DC's corrections director and jail warden in contempt. The judge then asked for a Justice Department investigation into whether inmates' civil rights were being abused at the jail. After their inspection, the Marshals found that the accused Capitol rioters do not need to be moved out of the facility, despite their complaints about the jail's conditions. While the accused Capitol rioters...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Feds charge Russian national who worked on Steele dossier with lying to FBI

A researcher who worked with Christopher Steele in assembling Steele's controversial dossier that contained explosive and unproven claims about former President Donald Trump has been arrested on charges stemming from the special counsel's investigation of the Russia probe, according to an indictment made public Thursday. Igor Danchenko, a Russian national...
Newsweek

