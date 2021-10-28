Capitol Rioter Lied About Needing Surgery in Jail, Feds Say, Following Contempt Charge

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert — both of whom Rolling Stone reported were “intimately” involved in the planning of the Jan. 6 events that turned violent — think the people who carried out that violence have been getting a bad rap. They went down to the D.C. jail to visit some of them on Wednesday but ran into a little trouble when the deputy warden wouldn’t let them parade through the facility without first securing the necessary approval for a tour. Reps. Greene and Gohmert responded by harassing the deputy warden for minutes, telling her they had the right to tour...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO