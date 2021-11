Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is the first NFL owner to publicly say there should be a written report from the NFL’s investigation into Washington’s toxic workplace. “Probably. Yeah, I think that there should be,” Davis said Wednesday when asked if he would like to see a written report, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “Especially with some of the things that were charged. Yeah, I believe so. I think people deserve it, especially the people there were ‘victims.’”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO