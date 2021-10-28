CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Market Slightly Lower

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly lower on Thursday, giving up the slight gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with mining and energy stocks dragging the market amid slumping commodity...

The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
TheConversationAU

RBA says we are in a W-shaped recovery, with housing one of the few concerns

The Reserve Bank has used Friday’s quarterly assessment of the economy to declare that lockdowns have “delayed but not derailed” Australia’s recovery. It says economic activity probably contracted 2.5% in the three months to September, but the December quarter (the one we are in now) will regain most of what was lost, leaving the economy recovering much as it would have were it not for the mid-year lockdowns. Taken together with last year’s descent into recession and quick bounce back it paints a picture of a W-shaped recovery, even on what the Bank has graphed as its “downside” scenario. Reserve Bank GDP...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World shares, Wall St futures lower ahead of US jobs report

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares opened lower in Europe on Friday after a downbeat day in Asia, where Chinese benchmarks sagged under revived concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Paris and Sydney. Investors were watching for employment figures and further...
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
Reuters

European shares pause after rally; French stocks at record high

(Reuters) - An index of European equities was little changed on Friday after all-time highs in the last few sessions, as fading concerns around global monetary policy tightening were offset by losses in energy and material stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose for the seventh-straight session, up 0.05% as of...
Business Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, tumbling more than 1,100 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,025-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Key Fed Decision; Vestas Down 18%

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday as investors prepared for the latest comment and monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.3%, with oil and gas stocks dropping 3% while miners gained 1%. Investors around the world will be closely...
Business Insider

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Thursday.
Business Insider

Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 90 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,120-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.
Business Insider

Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports were down 1.0 percent on month and exports were up 4.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$15.077 billion. Retail sales are...
The Independent

Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

Poland's central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge.The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.The move “suggests to us that it is taking the fight against inflation much more seriously than we had thought,” Capital Economics said in a note.It comes after Eurostat the European Union’s statistics agency, said Friday that Poland's yearly inflation rate hit 6.8% in October. That's among the highest in the 27-member...
Business Insider

China Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,500-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
Business Insider

South Korea Bourse Expected To Rebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Business Insider

Australia Has A$12.243 Billion Trade Surplus In September

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.243 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$12.2 billion and was down from the A$15.077 billion surplus in August. Exports were down A$3.081 billion or 6 percent...
