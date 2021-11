The Washington Capitals hosted the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since the NHL postponed the rest of the season in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tight checking affair produced very few scoring chances for either side during the first two periods. The third period was more wide open and produced offensive chances for both teams. Two power play goals by Washington in the first 24 minutes of the game was the early difference as Washington took a 2-0 lead.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO