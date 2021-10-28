CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenage Satanist facing life behind bars for sisters’ murder

A teenager is facing life behind bars for killing two sisters as part of a Satanic blood pact.

Danyal Hussein, 19, savagely stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, to death in a Wembley park in June last year.

The Old Bailey heard he had embarked on a “campaign of vengeance” against random women in a failed bid to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery prize of £321 million.

Police tracked him down through DNA and uncovered a handwritten pledge to a demonic entity called King Lucifuge Rofocale to kill six women every six months, which was signed in blood.

Hussein declined to give evidence in his trial and was found guilty two counts of murder and possession of a knife.

He will appeared before Mrs Justice Whipple on Thursday to be sentenced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAyhT_0cesZ7DO00
Fryent Park deaths (PA Media)

Following Hussein’s conviction in July, the sisters’ mother, the Venerable Mina Smallman, said she had “never come across such evil”.

In preparation for the killing, Hussein bought knives from Asda and a black balaclava on Amazon and signed up to a lottery betting website.

In the early hours of June 6 last year, he stalked his victims as they celebrated Ms Henry’s birthday in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north London.

Hussein stabbed Ms Henry eight times, before he slashed Ms Smallman 28 times as she bravely fought back.

He then dragged them into bushes where they lay undiscovered for 36 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpT6P_0cesZ7DO00
Danyal Hussein's signature in blood

During the savage attack, Hussein cut his right hand with the 12cm knife, which he dropped in the grass.

Over the next 10 days, Hussein spent £162.88 on lottery tickets and bets – all without success.

On the evening of June 6, the sisters’ worried loved ones reported them missing, but officers were not deployed to the park until the next day.

Before they arrived, Ms Smallman’s frantic boyfriend Adam Stone, who could not believe she would have left their pet bearded dragon unattended, found the bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaaqP_0cesZ7DO00
Hussein in police custody

Officers then carried out a painstaking search and identified the DNA of an unknown male from blood on the knife, bodies and surrounding scene.

On June 30 last year, in a major breakthrough, a DNA familial link was made to Hussein’s father, who had a past caution.

Within an hour and a half, Hussein was identified on CCTV buying knives in Asda and returning home after the murders.

Searches of his bedroom in south-east London uncovered a book of spells, handwritten demon symbols and two blood pacts.

Jurors were not told of the extent of Hussein’s obsession with demons, spells and potions.

He had come to the attention of police aged just 15 over fears he was vulnerable to radicalisation and violent extremism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQRnD_0cesZ7DO00
Fryent Park deaths (PA Wire)

Before the killings, Hussein communicated with others about demons and love potions, and carried out online research about the far-right and Norse mythology.

It is believed he was influenced by the work of an American black magician who has links with a British-based Nazi Satanist group known as the Order of Nine Angles.

Last week, Facebook removed his page and Instagram account and YouTube launched a review.

Two police constables have been charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing pictures of the crime scene on WhatsApp, and are due to enter pleas on November 2.

Separately, the Independent Office of Police Complaints concluded its investigation over the response to the initial missing persons reports.

On Monday, the police watchdog found the level of service provided by the Met over the weekend when the sisters went missing was “below the standard that it should have been”.

