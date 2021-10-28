Raleigh County SADD plants tulips in recognition of Red Ribbon Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local advocacy group planted tulips in front of the Beckley YMCA. The tulips are part of the Plant the Promise initiative. It is all a part of National Red Ribbon Week, the largest drug prevention program in the country.

The Youth Coordinator for Raleigh County Students Against Destructive Decisions, Kelly Elkins, said the goal of the program is to help students know there are resources and support systems in place to help them stay drug-free.

“We’re helping other youth to talk about what those barriers are and letting other kids know there’s other youth that are there to support them and want to help them to stay drug-free,” Elkins said.

Elkins said the tulips will blossom next year as a reminder of what it means to stay drug-free.

