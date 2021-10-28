H.S. soccer: Ledyard boys wrap up ECC Division II title

Waterford — Peyton Luther and Nick Washington each had goals for the Ledyard High School boys' soccer team in a 2-0 victory over Waterford to clinch the Eastern Connecticut Division II title Wednesday night.

Both goals were assisted by Daimon Pollard, who now has 42 career assists, what Ledyard coach Bill Glenney believes to be the school record. Luther scored just 4 minutes, 43 seconds into the game, while Washington added his goal at 30:51. Paulo Templeton made seven saves for the Colonels (13-2, 7-1).

Tim Silva made 10 saves for Waterford (8-7, 4-4).

In other games:

• Carter Vasington, Liam Cook and Madden Brown scored goals and goalie Adonis Santiago (four saves) got the shutout for Montville in a 3-0 victory over Lyman Memorial which clinched a share of the ECC Division III championship. Colby Cowan had two assists for Montville (10-4-1, 6-1-1), which shares the title with Griswold. Josh Person made five saves for Lyman (3-8-3, 2-4-2).

• Griswold defeated Killingly 3-0, firing off 34 shots and 10 corner kicks on the way to tying Montville for the ECC Division III title. The Wolverines (12-2-1, 6-1-1) got started with an own goal, then got scores from Noah Urena and Nick Comfort, Comfort's first career goal.

• Sam Blumberger scored a goal in each half as Bacon Academy defeated Woodstock Academy 2-0 in ECC Division II. Blumberger notched a first-half goal assisted on a cross by Keegan Appleby and added to the Bobcats' lead in the second half with a goal assisted by Ian Sargent. Ryan Claffey made six saves in goal for Bacon (11-4, 6-2).

• St. Bernard completed a perfect ECC Division IV season with a 4-0 win over Tourtellotte. Luke Brannegan, Jose Pacheco, Dominic Ranelli and Aiden Jakubielski each scored a goal for the Saints (12-2-1, 8-0) and goalie Nate Belchik made five saves.

• Senior forward Matt Pierce scored two goals, the first assisted by Grant Colsen, and Wheeler topped Plainfield 2-0 in ECC Division IV. Deondre Bransford made two saves in goal for Wheeler (8-7, 6-2).

• Drew Johnson had two goals and assist as Stonington scored all of its goals in the first half and beat East Lyme 5-0 in an ECC Division I match. Sam Montalto added two goals, Wayne Hammond also scored while Will Sawin had two assists and Ryan Orr had one for the Bears (13-1, 6-0). East Lyme is 5-8-2, 1-5.

Girls

• St. Bernard earned a share of the ECC Division IV title with Lyman Memorial by defeating Tourtellotte 5-1. The Saints (11-2-1 overall) and Bulldogs both finished division play 5-1, splitting their regular-season games. Sienna Sferrazza scored two goals for St. Bernard and Alyssa Hernandez had two assists while Erin Londregan, Angelica Tompkins and Elizabeth Hannaford each added a goal. Goalie Lindsey Reilly made seven saves for the Saints, who held a 17-9 edge in shots.

• Meredith Healy finished with three goals and two assists in East Lyme's 6-0 win over Woodstock Academy to remain unbeaten in ECC Division I. Lily Antonino, Ella Mazzulli and Margaret Dunne added goals for the Vikings (13-2, 6-0) and Lillian Massung had eight saves in goal. Rebecca Nazer made five saves for Woodstock.

• Audrey Palmer scored two goals, including the go-ahead score with just one second left in the first half, as Bacon Academy defeated Stonington 3-2 in an ECC Division II game. Kayla Hall also scored for the Bobcats (8-4-3, 3-3-2) while Skyler Gustavsen assisted on all three goals as Bacon bounced back after allowing a goal just 20 seconds into the match. Carly Constantine scored both goals for the Bears (6-8-1, 0-7-1), assisted both times by Carleigh O'Keefe.

• Aimee Girard scored on a penalty kick with 9:06 remaining to lift Waterford past Old Lyme 1-0. Mckenzie Gregory had 12 saves for Waterford (11-2-1), while Olivia Kelly made nine for Old Lyme (9-2-5).