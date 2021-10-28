When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar moved lower overnight, giving up supports at 0.7430, slipping below 0.74 US cents and marking intraday lows at 0.7380. Despite a firm demand for risk assets and sustained strength across equities, risk currencies tumbled in the wake of the Bank of England’s shock decision to leave interest rates on hold. Markets had priced in a 15-basis point rate hike following signals the MPC was preparing for an out of cycle rate adjustment in a bid to combat inflation. While policymakers maintained a tightening bias and expect to increase rates in the months ahead, they elected to defer the decision, affording more time to assess the impact of reduced labour market support and ongoing inflation pressures. Having fallen below 0.74 US cents the AUD tracked sideways through the latter half of the overnight session bouncing between 0.7380 and 0.74. The recent dovish pushback by central banks has prompted a correction across global bond markets, driving the AUD lower and off highs above 0.75. Our attentions turn now to US non-farm payroll data. We are keenly attuned to any sign the labour market is recovering from the impacts of the Delta variant. An uptick in wage growth could see the AUD test supports at 0.7380 leading into the weekend.

