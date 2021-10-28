CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on Thursay, around 03:00 AM GMT, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will provide the decision of its routine monetary policy meeting. Following the rate decision, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will attend the press conference, around 06:00 AM GMT, to convey the logic behind the latest policy moves. The...

