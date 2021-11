Illinois lawmakers have approved a revision to a state law that will make it tougher for people to invoke that law to avoid state COVID vaccine or testing mandates. A provision added to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act says it does not apply to measures imposed in response to the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the change say the law was initially designed to protect health care providers from having to provide services that violated their religious or moral beliefs… and was being misconstrued by COVID mandate opponents. But Republicans say the change takes away people’s religious freedom.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO